Holton Community Hospital in final stretch of expansion fundraising

Holton Community Hospital is in the final stretch of fundraising for a major expansion. The hospital needs just over $100 thousand to meet its $1 million goal. The hospital needs $1 million in the bank to activate the loans that cover the rest of the $17.6 million expansion.

The expansion will include a new clinic and specialty clinic, with expansions to other departments like emergency and surgical. It also covers things like covered entrances and other improvements to the exterior.

CEO Carrie Saia says this expansion will ensure that people can stay in Holton for more of their health care needs.

“More and more specialty doctors are wanting to come to our facility and that’s great for our community,” said Saia. “They don’t have to go to Kansas City. They don’t need to go outside of our community.”

Saia says they are really making smart decisions in this expansion to ensure they are not only surviving but thriving for years to come.

“20 years from now, 30 years from now, 40 years from now health care is going to look a lot different. That’s why a major part of this has been our outpatient services,” said Saia.

She says they’ve also had to make hard decisions. Saia says there was a push within the community for the hospital to offer dialysis, but she says they determined it would be too expensive to offer long term.

Click here for a closer look at the expansion plans and to find out how to donate.