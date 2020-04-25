Holton Community Hospital worker tests positive for coronavirus

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Holton Hospital’s CEO said on Saturday that someone who works at the hospital has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to hospital CEO Carrie Saia the person is not involved directly with patient care. She says they are now in isolation at their home.

“We take the safety of our staff seriously and all are screened daily upon entering the facility following CDC/KDHE established guidelines. Staff members experiencing symptoms are required to stay home. Our staff members are vital to the care of our patients and community and their well-being is critical right now.”

