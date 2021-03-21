Holton elementary students’ hilarious picture day surprise

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some Holton families were in for a shock when the upper half of their kids’ bodies were missing from their school photos, all thanks to multiple students wearing green for St. Patrick’s Day.

One of those students was Stephanie Crawford. She wanted to surprise her family with this year’s spring portrait. She put on a wig for her picture. But little did she know, she would be the one in for a surprise.

It was St. Patrick’s Day on the day she got ready for her photo. So green ensemble on, she took the photo. But the screen behind the students that created the different backgrounds picked up on the green shirts.

For Stephanie’s mother, it was the luck of the Irish – giving her some future material to embarass her with.

“I’ll make sure they come back around for first boyfriend, graduation and wedding day,” said Courtnay Crawford.

Cale Worthington, a Holton father, got lucky too.

“My son had one where he had a dabbing leprechaun and it just so happened to line up exactly with the grass in the background,” Worthington said.

It looked like his son was actually in Ireland.

“We haven’t talked to one parent yet that hasn’t thought this was absolutely the funniest thing ever,” Worthington said.