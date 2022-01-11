Holton family reeling after home destroyed in fire, community organizing to help

HOLTON (KSNT) – A Holton family is reeling after their home was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. The Moore family has lived in the same house in Holton for more than 20 years.

Ricky Moore and his family were out of town when the fire happened. He said it appears to have started in the kitchen and spread throughout the house.

Although the fire destroyed most of their belongings, Moore said he’s thankful for what survived.

“It makes you realize that all the expensive stuff and things like that is nothing compared to the family and then your pets,” Moore said. “I mean we were very very lucky.”

Moore, his wife and kids spent part of Tuesday at the laundromat trying to salvage clothes that they pulled from the house.

Neighbor Mark Murnahan lives down the street from the Moores and saw smoke pouring from the home.

“They’ve always been a pleasant nice family,” Murnahan said. “And to see them lose their home is… it’s hard to see.”

Murnahan posted on the “PPA – People Paying Attention – Holton, Kansas” Facebook page asking for donations for the family. Click here to see the post, which includes sizes for clothing donations.

People who would like to donate cash can bring it to Farmers State Bank in Holton.