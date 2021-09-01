Holton gives back to young athletes through sports equipment donation drive

HOLTON, KS (KSNT) – The Holton community is supporting children who are signed up to play sports this season, with sports donation drive to collect gently used equipment.

Fall sports kick off this weekend, so organizers wanted to help by making sure young athletes have the proper equipment without having to pay the high price tag. Anyone in the community can donate gently used cleats, or pick up a pair for free.

Organizers said this has been an annual tradition in the community for more than 10 years now. It has been especially helpful for some families this year due to the pandemic.

“Some people need it,” Amber Keithley, the organizer of the sports equipment drive, said. “I don’t care how much money you make. It’s just good to say ‘hey here you go.’ And there’s no paperwork. A lot of people ask if there’s paperwork and I am just like, ‘no just take it and give it back.'”

People can still donate or pick up equipment over the next couple of weeks.