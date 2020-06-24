Holton kids hold art auction to raise money for community

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Kids of all ages prepared for an art walk and silent auction on Wednesday at the Willcott Brewing Company in Holton.

Each kid who donated their piece also got to choose a local organization, in which 10% of the proceeds from their piece will go to.

“It feels really good cause they’re on there,” 9-year-old Scarlet Ireland said about having her pieces on display.

Ireland chose the Heart of Jackson Humane Society as the organization she will be donating to.

“It’s a nice thing for the kids to be able to do anyway, and then it just gives them a little extra motivation that they are able to help someone else,” Katie Morris, who helped organize the art gallery, said. “Besides the enjoyment they get from making the art.”

The Kids COVID Art exhibit and silent auction will take place Thursday at the Willcott Brewing Company from 4 to 6 p.m.