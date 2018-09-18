Holton man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies during standoff

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) - A Holton man is accused of shooting and killing his father in Jackson County.

Derrick G. Bohnenkemper, 49, is accused of killing his father, Gaylen Bohnenkemper, 73, inside of a home north of Holton.

Deputies said Derrick Bohnenkemper shot his father in the head twice.

The sheriff's office got the report around 3 a.m. from a woman who said her son shot and killed her husband.

The woman said she was barricaded inside a bedroom, while her son was trying to break down the door.

When deputies got there, they saw a man with a gun inside the home.

They were able to help the woman escape from the window. She was not hurt.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse spoke to Bohnenkemper for several hours by phone, but he refused to come out of the home, according to a release by the sheriff's office.

That's when deputies used propelled gas to try to get him out of the house.

Bohnenkemper then shot at deputies, hitting a vehicle they were using for cover, according to a release.

The man eventually did come out of the home at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was evaluated by EMS and was booked into the Jackson County Jail on murder charges.