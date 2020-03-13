Holton man accused of killing his father will stand trial in August

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Derrick Bohnenkemper entered pleas of not guilty at an arraignment Friday morning.

Bohnenkemper is accused of shooting and killing his father, Gaylen Bohnenkemper, 73, in September of 2018 at their Holton home.

The son fired at Jackson County sheriff’s deputies after they used tear gas to try and get him out of the house after the shooting. Derrick’s mother was able to escape from the house.

His trial is set for August 17th-21st.

