Holton man accused of killing mother's husband, arrested after standoff

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) - A Holton man was jailed on murder charges Tuesday morning following a standoff with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff received a call around 3 a.m. from a woman saying her son, identified as 49-year-old Derrick G. Bohnenkemper, shot her husband--identified as 73-year-old Gaylen Bohnenkemper-- in the head twice in their home north of Holton. Deputies went to the scene at 26985 Q. 4 Road and spotted a man with a shotgun inside the house.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a man with what they describe as a "long gun." THey helped the woman escape to safety from the window as the suspect attempted to break down the bedroom door. The Sheriff spoke with Bohnenkemper over the phone for several hours, but he refused to exit the residence.

After attempting to force Bohnenkemper out of the home with propelled gas, he then fired at the deputies.

Bohnenkemper left the home and surrendered to authorities at 8:30 a.m.

The husband was found dead in the home.