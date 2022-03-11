JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – An 85-year-old man escaped uninjured after his truck slid off the road and into a creek in Jackson County, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said.

The Holton man was eastbound on 238th west of road T when he lost control of his 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, slid off the road and down a hill into a creek.

Members of the Holton Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and several citizens helped to rescue the driver from the vehicle. The driver was evaluated but refused further treatment or transport, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The crash happened Friday morning just after 11:30 a.m.