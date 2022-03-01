TOPEKA (KSNT) – Holton Public Schools released a statement on its Facebook account regarding an “uptick in sexual abuse and sexual assault cases” occurring in Kansas schools on Tuesday, March 1.

The Facebook post, which can be viewed here, states that Kelly Durkin, the Executive Director of LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, alerted Jackson County School about this matter. According to USD 336, information was shared talking about an “alarming” trend that is currently taking place where youths are inserting or attempting to insert fingers or objects into another person’s anus in an act that is being called “checking your oil” or “the oil check”.

The post goes on to say that while the situation is being viewed as a joke to some, it does qualify as sexual assault and will be treated as such by Holton Public Schools. Punishment for violating the Behavior Code could result in disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion.

The post ends by saying that USD 336 will cooperate with law enforcement in security matters and report criminal acts committed at school, on school property or at school-sponsored activities.