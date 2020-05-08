Holton starts small business relief fund in response to coronavirus pandemic

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Community Foundation has started the “Love Jackson County: Disaster Relief Fund” to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund is in partnership with the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Holton First Baptist Church.

The money raised will help Jackson County businesses with utility assistance or other needs, and local citizens that have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Giant Communications, an internet provider in the area, is matching up to $20,500 in donations, which will run through Thursday, May 14.

To donate, click here, or you can send a mail donation to the Jackson County Community Foundation, PO Box 381, Holton, KS 66436.