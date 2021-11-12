Holton Walmart arrest nets 22 ‘stolen’ iPhones, 3 Texas women

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Three women are in the custody of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office after being arrested following a trip to the Holton Walmart.

The Sheriff’s Office, responding to a “possible theft” call at the Holton Walmart shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, stopped a black 2015 Dodge Charger on Banner Road, just east of Arizona Avenue.

The three women were taken into custody at that time according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found items in the car they believed could have been taken from the Holton Walmart as well as 22 iPhones stolen from a Houston, Texas Walmart.

Jovanna Richae Davis, 25, of Galveston, Texas was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of stolen property, theft, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and drug paraphernalia. Davis also had outstanding felony warrants for theft and burglary out of Texas and Arkansas.

Desiree Glenntrice Dunford, 27, of Galveston, Texas was arrested for theft of property and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Valisa Monee Allen, 25, of Galveston, Texas was arrested for possession of stolen property, theft, and criminal damage to property. Allen also had an outstanding felony warrant from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in Galveston, Texas.