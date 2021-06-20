Holton’s ‘Hotel Josephine’ recognized nationally for supernatural visitors

HOLTON, KS. (KSNT) – With the world opening up again, a Holton business is inviting people from near and far to taste their cuisine, visit a piece of history and even maybe encounter a ghost.

Hotel Josephine re-opened eight months ago under the ownership of Sara Fox.

“The visitors that we have, whether they’re local or coming in from out of town or out of state, there’s something to interest everybody,” said Fox. “A lot of people come for the architecture or the history.”

The building is 131 years old, and former President Grover Cleveland’s signature is just one name in their guest book.

“And then people do come for the ghosts as well,” said Fox.



Many people come to spend time with the supernatural, hanging out in the basement at night or enjoying the antique beauty of their rooms, waiting for interaction.

While it has old charm and special tenants, back in the kitchen it is so much more than that. Their family has focused on showcasing local agriculture through the farm to table eatery Oak Roots, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Every Saturday they find themselves at the farmer’s market just down the block at the Holton square. Herbs are grown on-site as well.

The butter is made right in house too. The bread is provided by Wheatfields Bakery in Lawrence.

“They have acquired bison and elk regionally and we always of course offer prime beef as well,” said Fox.

They partner with three wineries in our area and say that they plan to double that number by the summertime. Wilcott Brewing Co. is a new Holton brewery and is also featured at the restaurant.

If you’re the designated driver, you’ll even find an old school soda machine and maybe a ghost trying to quench their thirst as well.

There are live music and comedy events on the weekends. On Fridays, you can take the family for a horse-drawn carriage ride as well.