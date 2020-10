TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Holy Family Catholic School closed Wednesday morning out of what Principal Nick Anderson is calling an “abundance of caution.”

Early in the morning, a teacher reported a smell of gas. The Topeka Fire Department responded and found nothing.

The gas company was called and found nothing as well, however the school was closed to be safe.

Holy Family Catholic School is located at 1725 NE Seward Ave. in Topeka.