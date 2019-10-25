Homecoming parade, trick-or-treating will take over Aggieville on Friday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan will be a busy place on Friday with multiple events happening in Aggieville.

Trick-or-Treat the Ville’ goes from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., while the homecoming parade begins right after. Businesses give out candy on Moro Street and Laramie Street as youngsters flock the streets of Aggieville to fill up their Halloween baskets.

“Trick-or-Treat the Ville, there are just thousands upon thousands of kids and families dressed up and a lot of the businesses down here get into it and they get dressed up,” Kara Wray, Aggieville Marketing Intern said. “We even have a candy thrower that gets thrown around and prizes and some people have giveaways and stuff like that. It’s just really fun to watch thousands of people swarm the streets.”

For anyone driving in that area on Friday, Moro Street in Aggieville will be closed from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to allow for those trick-or-treaters to get around and for the floats in the homecoming parade.

The parade does go through downtown Manhattan on Pontz Avenue, so if you’d like to avoid the Aggieville area, there is still another place to watch the parade.