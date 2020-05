MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Homeland Security and a K-9 unit arrived on scene at the Manhattan Regional Airport in response to a Friday morning bomb threat.

(KSNT Photo/Noah Ochsner)

A KSNT reporter on scene says there is still a heavy law enforcement presence as authorities continue to investigate a call from a man claiming there is a bomb at the airport around 9:40 a.m., according to a RCPD Facebook post.

Riley County police have evacuated the airport as authorities investigate the scene.