Homeless men facing federal charges for armed Topeka bank robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. Attorney is pressing federal charges Wednesday morning against two homeless men accused of robbing a downtown Topeka bank.

Shawn Lamar Whitmore, 21, of Topeka, faces charges of bank robbery and using a firearm in a robbery. Mylus Michael Oneal Jr., 36, of Topeka, faces charges of accessory to robbery and possession of stolen money. Shawnee County Jail records show both men as homeless.

Mylus Michael Oneal Jr.

Shawn Lamar Whitmore

The indictments against the two homeless men allege on Dec. 28, Whitmore robbed Intrust Bank at 1035 Southwest Topeka Blvd. Oneal became an accessory after the robbery. Authorities found him with money stolen from the bank on Jan. 2, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Whitmore could face up to 32 years in federal and fines up to $500,000 between the robbery and weapon charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag will prosecute the case.