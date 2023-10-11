TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city leaders will interview homeless people as the first step in an initiative to solve the city’s homeless problem.

KSNT 27 News obtained the questionnaire that will be used to interview homeless people across the city.

The questionnaire for homeless individuals asks for background information, how they feel about safety, about employment, desire to change their current living situations, if they feel connected to the community and about their quality of life. Some questions include:

Are you doing anything to try to change your living situation – are you looking for a place to live inside?

Have you tried using any of the housing programs available in the city?

When you’re experiencing homelessness, do you feel you are part of the community, or not?

What sorts of challenges do you have to deal with, experiencing homelessness?

Do you feel safe where you live? What do you do to try to stay safe while you’re experiencing homelessness?

Do you feel that the agencies or organizations that provide you with those services (childcare, transportation, medical, education, VA, etc.) really value you as a person, or not?

What do you enjoy about life? What is something you look forward to or something you really enjoy when you experience it?

The city has been working with Sylver Consulting, a company hired for $76,080 to help identify solutions for fixing the city’s homeless problem.

“Next steps will include conducting in-depth research with subject matter experts, collecting and reviewing the data, generating and testing possible solutions, and much more,” the City of Topeka said in a press release.

The interviews are part of the research phase for the project, according to a news release from the City of Topeka. Agencies that help homeless people will also be interviewed.

Below is the homeless questionnaire:

Those with feedback and ideas are encouraged to email homelessinitiative@topeka.org.

