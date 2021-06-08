Homeowner catches truck on video taking out mailbox, now sheriff would like a word

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Shawnee County homeowner caught a truck on video that struck their mailbox in the 6200 block of NW 46th Street around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Now the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has gone to social media and asked the public for help identifying the truck that left the scene.

The Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound. The sheriff’s office described the truck as a two- tone, blue on top and light on bottom, which may very well have damage to the passenger side of the truck, trailer or boat.

Here is a home surveillance video of the incident.



(Skip to 1:20)



Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Marr (785-338-1183).



We appreciate any assistance. pic.twitter.com/rOgS9BopGr — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) June 8, 2021

