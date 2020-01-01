Homeowner stays with burned home, ensure neighbors homes stay safe

DENISON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Denison man is starting the new year off without a home after it was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.

Danny Hittle thought he was getting a call from a neighbor wishing him a happy new year, but instead they told him his house was on fire. He said received the call at 12:02 a.m. and by the time he got home, the house was gone.













Luckily no one was inside at the time of the fire. The neighbor who warned Hittle said he was just concerned about everyone else’s safety.

“He was worried about his neighbors was his main thing because of the embers blowing,” said Justin Miller. “A lot of the wind picked up and he didn’t want to go back to somewhere to stay. He wanted to make sure the neighbors, it didn’t pick back up and burn pastures and hurt somebody else.”

Miller has started a GoFundMe to help the homeowner get back on his feet.