TOPEKA (KSNT) – A little before 1:00 a.m. on July 5th, officers with the Topeka Police Department responded to the 200 block of SE Lawrence Street on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they discovered an adult suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported by ambulance to a local medical care facility, according to TPD. Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the hospital.

Detectives and law enforcement are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crime.