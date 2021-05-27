Homicide investigation underway in Topeka Thursday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department confirmed one man was killed by what appeared to be a gunshot wounds Thursday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers dispatched to the 1100 block of SW 17 Street in Topeka found the man and are investigating at the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area between SW 17th Street, between Topeka and Washburn, the road between SW Clay and SW Lincoln is currently closed for an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or

contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can

be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make

anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.