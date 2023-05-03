TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the return of spring, you may feel “as busy as a bee” working to get your yard back into tip top shape. But if you’ve noticed more than a few bees buzzing around your home, you may be temporarily hosting a swarm of bees.

Each year, Kansas experiences what’s known as “swarm season” from April to June. Entomologists with Kansas State University’s Department of Entomology say a swarm is a loose group of honey bees in search of a new home. Swarms of clustered bees are usually found hanging on tree limbs, eaves of homes, rails or other objects.

A honey bee swarm occurs when a bee colony increases in size and is in need of more space, usually due to triggers such as food and water supply. By nature, swarms are not usually a threat to people because the bees have no food or home to defend. However, they can be a source of panic and may even be a health emergency for someone who is allergic.

Entomologists say the key is to stay calm, and do not disturb the swarm. Swarms usually only stay in a particular area for a few hours to several days, depending on conditions. If there is a health concern, you can contact a beekeeper to remove the bees.

Kansas State entomologists receive multiple requests every spring from across Kansas regarding honey bee swarms and bee removal. You can click here for a list of beekeepers who have volunteered to help respond to these calls.