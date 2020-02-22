Hope after homelessness: Topeka family gets new start

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka family is sharing a message of hope from their new home after months of being homeless.

Christine Burdick is no stranger to struggling. She grew up with two parents who were drug addicts before she fell into the habit herself.

“I was an addict on and off for about 7 years,” said Burdick. “Then I had someone knock on my door one day and it was DCF.”

The fear of losing her daughters was the wake up call she needed. She got clean and the Topeka Rescue Mission helped her get back on her feet.

“It did get to a point where I felt like I had no other options. That maybe they would be better off without me,” Burdick said. “But then I got into the surrounding of TRM, the Topeka Rescue Mission. To have all of that faith and positive people surround me was the biggest thing that could’ve ever happened to me.”

Now she has a full time job and the city of Topeka’s Impact Avenues program helped her and her two daughters get into an apartment.

“Even if you are in a situation like this, you can get out. There is help and I want people to know that, they’re not alone,” Burdick said.

She said that help has come from everywhere, including community members donating couches, things for the kitchen, bunk beds for her daughters and more.

“It’s nice to have a place to call home,” Burdick said.

But Burdick’s daughter Ja’nay hasn’t lost sight of what’s most important.

“My favorite thing in my new house is my mom, my sister, and everything,” Ja’nay said.