HORTON (KSNT) – A boil water advisory placed on the City of Horton in Brown County has been rescinded Tuesday.

The advisory was issued on Oct. 23 after a loss in pressure in Horton’s water supply network, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A loss of chlorine residuals and contamination from bacteria can occur when pressure is not maintained.

Lab testing of water samples from Horton show that there is no contamination and all other conditions that originally put the water supply at risk have been repaired, according to KDHE.

If you have any questions, you are advised to contact the water system at 785-486-2681 or call the KDHE at 785-296-5514. For more information, please go to the KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information website here.