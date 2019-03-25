Horton hospital to begin reopening process Monday
HORTON, Kan. (KSNT) - Earlier this month the Horton Hospital closed its doors after major financial struggles.
A skeleton crew will come in and start the process of reopening the hospital on Monday.
City Administrator John Calhoon says that this week they will begin the process of going through files and preparing the hospital to reopen.
Even though staff will be inside the hospital, they won't be offering medical services for the time being.
Community members say it's a great weight lifted off the shoulders of the people who live here.
"If something happened to my parents you know, I know I'd have comfortability that they'd have a hospital in town that they can go to instead of going to Hiawatha or you know 12 miles away for an emergency situation," said resident Amy Selle.
Some of the old staff does plan to return to work at the hospital when they officially reopen.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Topeka Zoo's baby tigers make debut public appearance
- Man uses nude mannequins to send message to ‘nosey'...
- Dairy Queen offering free ice cream today for 'Free...
- March Madness snack: Texas Roadhouse Potato Skins
- 'The Donut Boy' stops in to thank Shawnee County law...
National
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mueller concludes Russia-Trump probe, delivers report
- Man uses nude mannequins to send message to ‘nosey'...
- Mother Russia: Florida sees a boom in ‘birth tourism'
- Garbage bags full of marijuana spill onto California...
- Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears