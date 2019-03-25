Horton hospital to begin reopening process Monday

HORTON, Kan. (KSNT) - Earlier this month the Horton Hospital closed its doors after major financial struggles.

A skeleton crew will come in and start the process of reopening the hospital on Monday.

City Administrator John Calhoon says that this week they will begin the process of going through files and preparing the hospital to reopen.

Even though staff will be inside the hospital, they won't be offering medical services for the time being.

Community members say it's a great weight lifted off the shoulders of the people who live here.

"If something happened to my parents you know, I know I'd have comfortability that they'd have a hospital in town that they can go to instead of going to Hiawatha or you know 12 miles away for an emergency situation," said resident Amy Selle.

Some of the old staff does plan to return to work at the hospital when they officially reopen.