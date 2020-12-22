Horton police chief to retire at end of the year

HORTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Horton announced Tuesday Police Chief John Calhoon will retire on Dec. 31.

Calhoon is not only Chief of Police but also works as City Administrator. After 35 and a half years of working in law enforcement, he will retire from his chief position, but will remain with the City of Horton as the City Administrator.

Assistant Chief Jonathan Boller will step into the role as Chief of Police.

A small reception will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 at the Horton Community Blue Building.

If you’d like to send cards to Calhoon, you can send them to this address:

Horton Police Department

205 East 8th

Horton, KS 66439