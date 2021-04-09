Horton woman walking on I-70 killed in morning Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Horton woman has died after being hit while walking along Interstate 70 Thursday night, according to Topeka police.

Ellen Keo, 28, of Horton, died at the scene of the wreck. Officers originally went to the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Gage Boulevard exit on a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident, but the Topeka Police Department said they found several cars involved in the crash. Keo was found along with another seriously injured man in the road.

The Topeka Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team stayed overnight investigating the crash, according to the agency. Authorities shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 from Gage to MacVicar Avenue.

The man walking with Keo was still alive at last update from police, but remained in the hospital with serious injuries.