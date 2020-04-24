HOST program inspires local business to pay it forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The HOST program has given money to more than 100 small businesses in Shawnee County through community donations.

Their mission is to help small businesses and people in the community struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is used to buy gift cards at local businesses, which are then given to people who’ve lost their jobs.

The program tried giving money to Hazel Hill Chocolate in downtown Topeka, but the owners wanted to pay it forward to others instead.

The program’s co-founder, Scott Hunsicker, was blown away by their generosity.

“I came in with a check to pick up gift certificates and Terry his wife looked at me and she says, ‘We love this program. We love this program so much that we decided we’re not going to accept your check,'” Hunsicker said. “And I said, ‘What do you mean you won’t accept the check?’ And she said, ‘You keep the check, pay a favor forward to someone else.'”

The owner of Hazel Hill Chocolate, Nick Xidis, said business is down but they’ve gotten federal assistance to get them through the coronavirus pandemic.

So instead of taking the money, they donated $3,000 in Hazel Hill gift cards to be handed out, leaving the money for another business.

“We just really wanted to make sure that there was enough money that those folks with those small businesses have access to that,” Xidis said.

Including their neighbors down the road, Moburt’s, which is another small business in downtown Topeka.

Moburt’s got a check today for thousands of dollars from the program, which manager Carrie Friess said will allow them to continue doing what they love.

“It helps keep our doors open,” Friess said. “It helps us stay a part of the community and to give and to help out. I mean it’s just a wonderful thing.”

Organizers say they’ll give $350,000 in gift cards to people who lost their jobs.

The program has raised over $650,000 so far, but is still looking for donations to reach their $1 million goal.

For more information, click here.