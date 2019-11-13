Hostage situation at Manhattan elementary school appears false, police say

A view from the edge of the perimeter at Lee Elementary. (KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Reports of a man holding someone hostage Wednesday morning inside a Manhattan elementary school turned out false, according to Riley County police.

A spokesperson for RCPD said someone called around 1 a.m. and told police they were inside Lee Elementary School with a hostage, and had committed several felonies. Investigators now believe it was someone who isn’t local and made up the story.

UPDATE: Around 6:50 a.m. officers with the Riley County Police Department and troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol… Posted by RileyCountyPD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Riley County police surrounded the school after the initial call, staging a perimeter for almost six hours. When they entered the building around 6:50 a.m., they did not find anyone inside.

