TOPEKA (KSNT) – You grow girl.

With summer officially in full swing, you may want to enjoy the outdoors more by getting into gardening. 27 News met with a local plant nursery in Topeka for some advice on how to make your garden thrive in the summertime.

If you haven’t started your garden of Eden yet don’t worry, you’re not out of luck. While you may have missed the mark on planting peas and beans, you can begin preparing for a nice fall harvest now.

Tomatoes, peppers, squash and pumpkin can do well when planted this time of year. Gardening in the summer has different challenges compared to other seasons. The heat and rain showers can make your garden open and vulnerable to pest.

“When we’re getting weather like this, the rainier it can bring on the insects a little more because it stresses out our plants a little more being so wet,” said Skinner Assistant Manager Tina Rees. “So just watching out for those bugs and putting on a good insecticide if it’s needed for em.”

Additionally, sticking with a consistent watering schedule, making sure you aren’t over watering, and keeping them happy with fertilizer are a sure way to keep your plants flourishing.