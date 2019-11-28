Hot meals waiting at 52nd Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner team announced they received all the donations they needed, so they’re ready to serve thousands of people Thursday.

The dinner is free, and runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Agriculture Hall behind the Stormont Vail Event Center.

The community dinner has given out hot meals on Thanksgiving in the capital city for more than 50 years. All of the food is donated, and it’s cooked and served by a team of volunteers.

President David Braun said there’s no worry about affording a meal or being able to make the meal, and everyone is welcome.

“We just want you guys to come in and enjoy a great meal together, enjoy the community around you and just have a good time,” Braun said.

The team was running low on side items like mashed potatoes and stuffing earlier in the week, but they report Topekans stepped up and gave enough donations to serve the anticipated amount of guests.

There is also a community dinner at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City. The church reports it will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.