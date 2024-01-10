TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hot sauce products are being recalled for running the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods announced it is voluntarily recalling five products due to undeclared wheat. On Jan. 4, Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture that its labels didn’t state the product contained wheat flour, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The hot sauces were sold between Oct. 1 2023 and Jan. 4, 2024. The products were sold to wholesalers nationwide. The products were packaged in glass jars and sold primarily in retail stores, deli cases and online, according to the FDA.

As of Jan. 10, no illnesses have been reported to date. The following products are being recalled:

Product UPC Benny T’s Vesta Ghost 7 94571 99498 0 Benny T’s Vesta Hot 7 94571 99497 3 Benny T’s Vesta Reaper 7 94571 99490 4 Benny T’s Vesta Scorpion 7 94571 99491 1 Benny T’s Vesta Very Hot 7 94571 99499 7 Information provided courtesy of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Consumers are recommended to discard the products. Consumers can contact Chris Tuorto at 919-656-7688 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

