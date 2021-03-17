Hotels and restaurants in Riley County lose value due to COVID-19 pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Hotels and restaurants in Riley County have lost value this year. This is due to lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riley County Appraiser Greg McHenry said that hotels dropped 25 to 30 percent in value in the latest property evaluations.

Restaurants, except for fast food restaurants, also saw a big drop. He said it could be eight to 12 months before these businesses completely recover.

“On the restaurant side, I could see that occurring a little bit faster-paced, the hotels are a little different story because a lot of those meetings conferences conventions are scheduled a year in advance, sometimes a bit more.” Riley County Appraiser Greg McHenry

McHenry said this means business owners that are trying to sell hotels will probably be offered less money due to this loss in value. On the other hand, many restaurants are in leased buildings. He said they are seeing many of those leases being re-evaluated.

However, this could be a blessing when it comes to property taxes. When these business owners pay property taxes this fall, McHenry said that tax bill could be less due to these evaluations.

While these businesses saw a loss, McHenry said other commercial properties increased in value approximately four to six percent depending on property type. Residential property in Riley County also increased by three to five percent.