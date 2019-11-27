Hours for local grocery stores on Thanksgiving

If you need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store for your Thanksgiving meal you may be limited to which stores you can go to on Thursday.

Here is a list of major stores in our area that will either be closed all day or opening in the evening:

  • Aldi
    • Closed on Thanksgiving
  • Dillons
    • Will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving
  • Hy-Vee
    • Closing at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving
    • Reopening at 5 a.m. Friday
  • Natural Grocers
    • Closed on Thanksgiving
  • Sam’s Club
    • Closed on Thanksgiving
  • Target
    • Closed until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving
  • Walmart
    • Open all day on Thanksgiving
    • Black Friday sales start at 6 p.m.

