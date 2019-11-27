Hours for local grocery stores on Thanksgiving

If you need to make a last-minute run to the grocery store for your Thanksgiving meal you may be limited to which stores you can go to on Thursday.
Here is a list of major stores in our area that will either be closed all day or opening in the evening:
- Aldi
- Closed on Thanksgiving
- Dillons
- Will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving
- Hy-Vee
- Closing at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving
- Reopening at 5 a.m. Friday
- Natural Grocers
- Closed on Thanksgiving
- Sam’s Club
- Closed on Thanksgiving
- Target
- Closed until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving
- Walmart
- Open all day on Thanksgiving
- Black Friday sales start at 6 p.m.