Hours long SW Topeka standoff ends with one suspect in custody

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A standoff in Topeka is over after almost seven hours of negotiation.

The situation started with a check welfare call around 10:30 Saturday night. Officers found that a woman was being held against her will inside the home near SW 36th Terrace and SW Skyline Parkway.

The victim was able to safely escape the situation unharmed shortly after officers arrived, but one male suspect barricaded himself inside the home for several hours.

The Topeka Police Department’s response team and negotiators worked through the night to get the man out of the home. They were able to eventually take the man into custody without incident around 6:30 Sunday morning.