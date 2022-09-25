OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man has been flown to the University of Kansas Medical Center after a home explosion near Carbondale.

The house was destroyed and in flames when Osage County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the 11000 block of South Indian Hills Road just before 7 p.m. Saturday. The victim was found in critical condition, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said.

Osage County Sheriff’s Deputies, Osage County Fire Districts #1 Carbondale and #6 Burlingame, Auburn Fire, and Osage County EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The OCSO is asking for anyone with information to contact the Investigations Unit at 785-828-3121 or email tips@oscosheriff.org.

