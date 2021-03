TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – Lightning is thought to have been the cause of a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to dispatchers, the call came in at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home in the 3600 block of SE Tecumseh Road. Dispatchers indicated the roof was on fire and that a lightning strike may be to blame. Firefighters arrived on the scene a short time later and as of 5:45 a.m., crews were still on the scene. There are no reported injuries.

We’ll have more information as it develops.