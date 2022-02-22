TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local dog is to blame for a downtown apartment fire.

The apartment fire occurred on Monday, Feb. 21, at 509 SW 5 St. and caused $1,000 worth of damage. The Topeka Fire Department indicated that they believed that one of the dogs owned by the apartment’s owner was to blame for the damage by accidentally turning a stove on.

According to the American Humane Organization, 1,000 house fires are started by pets each year. While it isn’t often, these situations are uniquely dangerous for firefighters. But they come prepared in the event they find pets in the middle of a fire, carrying specially designed oxygen masks designed to help pets like cats and dogs if they’re having trouble breathing.

TFD shift commander Chris Herrera spoke about what steps pet owners can take to prevent similar incidents from happening.

“Make sure your pet is never unattended in the kitchen, if you’re in there cooking and the appliances are on they’re going to be curious, they’re going to want to get up there and smell the food,” Herrera said. “Make sure they stay away. If you can block them out of the kitchen. While you’re away, if you could put some kind of safety device on your stove to keep them from accidentally turning the burners to turn your stove on.”

You can take steps to make sure animals don’t have a reason to explore the kitchen area by keeping food stored away. Herrera also recommends making sure countertop appliances like microwaves or toasters are unplugged before leaving the house.