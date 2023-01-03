TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in Southeast Topeka caused more than $10,000 in damage on Tuesday.

Topeka Fire Department spokesperson Rosie Nichols said a fire at 718 Southeast 26th St. was reported just after 9:15 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a one story home upon arrival and began work to keep the fire contained. A search of the building ended with no one being found inside.

Nichols said an investigation into the incident found that the cause of the fire is undetermined. Total damage from the fire is estimated at $13,000 with $11,500 associated with structural damage and $1,500 with content loss. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.