TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area near the 1600 block of NW Taylor Street in Topeka while it battles a house fire.

One person has been taken to the hospital from the house fire, according to a reporter at the scene, but no injuries have been confirmed. Fire crews expect to be at the home for several hours.

Please avoid the area of the 1600 block of NW Taylor Street. Fire crews are fighting a house fire in the area and will be operating for several hours. — Topeka Fire Dept (@Topekafire) March 31, 2021

This is a developing story, and KSNT News will update the story as more information becomes available.