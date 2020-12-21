House fire in Topeka spreads next door, estimated $25,000 of damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Everyone is safe after a fire Sunday night in Central Topeka.

Firefighters went to a home near 14th and Polk and found a home engulfed in flames.

Everyone was able to escape before the fire department arrived.

The house next door had significant damage after the fire spread.

Crews reported there were no working fire alarms, and investigators estimated there was $25,000 worth of damage between the two homes.

Investigators believe the cause was a wood burning stove.

Topeka firefighters also were dispatched to a car fire in the city around 4:45 p.m. Saturday evening, near 30th Street and California.