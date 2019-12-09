Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. launches new financial education program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka organization is launching a new program to help people with money management and they’re doing it free of charge.
Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. announced it’s new financial literacy program called Keep Life $ensible.
The program will offer free classes on the following topics:
- Understanding Credit Reports & Scores
- Budgeting & Saving
- Let’s Get Out of Debt
- Banking Basics
- Student Loan Repayment
- Wise Borrowing & ID Theft
- Budgeting for an Irregular Income
- Budgeting Tips to Survive a Layoff
- Social Security Will Not Be Enough
- Leaving Home: 15 Things to Know
- Buying a Car
- Holiday Spending
“The more we can share with each other and learn and self-empower by information and knowledge, the better we will all be in the future,” said Executive Director Marilyn Stanley.
The Office of the State Bank Commissioner is sponsoring the program as a part of their on-going outreach to provide financial literacy education for adults.
They presented HCCI with a check for $30,000 to support the program.
To learn more about HCCI