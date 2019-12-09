Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. launches new financial education program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka organization is launching a new program to help people with money management and they’re doing it free of charge.

Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. announced it’s new financial literacy program called Keep Life $ensible.

The program will offer free classes on the following topics:

Understanding Credit Reports & Scores

Budgeting & Saving

Let’s Get Out of Debt

Banking Basics

Student Loan Repayment

Wise Borrowing & ID Theft

Budgeting for an Irregular Income

Budgeting Tips to Survive a Layoff

Social Security Will Not Be Enough

Leaving Home: 15 Things to Know

Buying a Car

Holiday Spending

“The more we can share with each other and learn and self-empower by information and knowledge, the better we will all be in the future,” said Executive Director Marilyn Stanley.

The Office of the State Bank Commissioner is sponsoring the program as a part of their on-going outreach to provide financial literacy education for adults.

They presented HCCI with a check for $30,000 to support the program.

