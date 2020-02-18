Housing market is on the rise in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The housing market in the Topeka area is growing. There are more homes being sold and less homes on the market.

There were 577 homes for sale in the Topeka region, at the end of January, according to Sunflower Association of Realtors, which represents several counties surrounding Topeka. That is compared to 705 last January. Last month, 239 homes were sold, while only 203 were sold in January of 2019.

“Low interest rates are getting buyers out into the market and they’re finding a lack of inventory,” said Melissa Herdman, from Topeka’s Kirk and Cobb Realtors.

Herdman expects interest rates to stay low because it is a political year. If you are not looking for a new home, she suggests refinancing to take advantage of the better rate. ​