How about some “EMAW chos” at a Wildcat game

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State has announced some new fan improvements for the 2021 football season and they include some expanded concessions.

Among them are:

EMAW Chos – Featuring various types of meat or vegetarian nachos

Willie’s Fair Favorites – Bacon Wrapped Corndog, Fried PB&J, Funnel Cake, Fried Bologna Sandwich

Gridiron Grill – Featuring various types of hamburgers

Wabash Wraps and Little Cat’s Snacks

Other improvements include the Powercat Porch, a new beer garden available to all fans behind sections 18 and 19, Willie’s Fun Zone behind sections 10 and 11.

Other amenities include:

Updated K-State Sports mobile app that allows you to easily manage your digital tickets

The return of tailgating beginning five hours prior to kickoff

The return of the Pride of Wildcat Land to the student section

Re-entry into the stadium throughout the game (Gates D and M at the conclusion of the third quarter)

The return of the South Tailgate Terrace Beer Garden located behind Section 9

A new North Tailgate Terrace Beer Garden located behind Section 2

Kansas State opens the 2021 campaign next Saturday, Sept. 4, as the Wildcats take on Stanford in the Allstate Kickoff Classic inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game, which kicks off at 11 a.m., will be shown nationally on FS1.