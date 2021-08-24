How about some “EMAW chos” at a Wildcat game

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State has announced some new fan improvements for the 2021 football season and they include some expanded concessions.
Among them are:
- EMAW Chos – Featuring various types of meat or vegetarian nachos
- Willie’s Fair Favorites – Bacon Wrapped Corndog, Fried PB&J, Funnel Cake, Fried Bologna Sandwich
- Gridiron Grill – Featuring various types of hamburgers
- Wabash Wraps and Little Cat’s Snacks
Other improvements include the Powercat Porch, a new beer garden available to all fans behind sections 18 and 19, Willie’s Fun Zone behind sections 10 and 11.
Other amenities include:
- Updated K-State Sports mobile app that allows you to easily manage your digital tickets
- The return of tailgating beginning five hours prior to kickoff
- The return of the Pride of Wildcat Land to the student section
- Re-entry into the stadium throughout the game (Gates D and M at the conclusion of the third quarter)
- The return of the South Tailgate Terrace Beer Garden located behind Section 9
- A new North Tailgate Terrace Beer Garden located behind Section 2
Kansas State opens the 2021 campaign next Saturday, Sept. 4, as the Wildcats take on Stanford in the Allstate Kickoff Classic inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game, which kicks off at 11 a.m., will be shown nationally on FS1.