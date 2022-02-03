TOPEKA (KSNT)– Through the entire month of February, anyone that chooses to donate blood nationwide will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

A few weeks ago the Red Cross announced that they were in a blood crisis and it has worsened recently in the Midwest directly because of the severe winter weather. This week alone they have canceled more than a dozen blood drives in Kansas and Oklahoma together, costing them more than 360 units of blood.

A spokesman for the Red Cross says they are hoping this gift card incentive will provide motivation for people to come donate.

“It is something we are hoping brings people out to donate. Especially at a time when we see the supply as low as it has been and then when you add in the winter weather cancellations on top of it.”

The promotion from Amazon will last throughout the month of February. If you come in to donate blood for the Red Cross, the gift card will automatically send to your email.