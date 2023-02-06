TOPEKA (KSNT)- One of the best parts about the Super Bowl is the party food. But if you’re worried about keeping those new year resolutions, experts say balance is key.

Weight loss experts say you don’t have to stay away from the chips and wings. But there are steps you can do ahead of time take to prevent overindulgence.

First, fill up on protein-rich foods like eggs or yogurt throughout the day, so you don’t walk into your party hungry. Next, drink plenty of water throughout the day. Finally, grab a little bit of everything the first time through the line, so you don’t have a reason to make a second trip.

Experts say, just like the Kansas City Chiefs strategy, having a good game plan is the key to success.

“You want to think it through because otherwise you’re going to get there and you’re a little hungry, all the things are there, you’re excited you’re just going to over eat you’re going to feel not so hot the next day, said Stephanie Sisk, Merit Weight loss co-founder. “We want to actually have a plan walking in so you can balance it out, still enjoy yourself but you don’t feel awful.”

Sisk also says it’s okay to have a cheat day, just not a cheat week. So if you do over do it, there’s always tomorrow to get back on track.