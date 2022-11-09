TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Elections Office says that besides some early morning nerves from poll workers, election day went better than expected.

Once returning workers remembered what the process looked like, they felt less flustered. The office tells me, only one ballot machine experienced some technical difficulties, but that is expected with every election.

In terms of voters showing up, Shawnee County saw a 55% turnout. This is nearly identical to the turnout for the record-setting primary election this past August. The Election Office did expect a higher turnout, but this number is on par with past midterms.

“I have seen a midterm that was a little higher, but usually it’s in the mid-50s to mid-60s somewhere in that range so not way off,” said Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell. “The public I thought seems like they had a good positive experience here so I think it went well.”

The canvassing will take place on November 21st at 9 a.m. at the Elections Office and the public is welcome to attend. Howell says although there were some close elections, he does not expect anything to change from the current results.