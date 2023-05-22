KANSAS (KSNT)- Families can seek Kansas as a family trip destination this summer, and explore educational sites for free.

The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) is kicking off its “Sunflower Summer.” This allows Kansas families to have free admission to locations across the state for families to explore and learn. A spokesman for the KSDE said state officials want families to spend time together exploring new sites and learning more about their surroundings. Families can enjoy free admission to over 100 zoos, historic landmarks and museums, nature areas and more.

To get signed up, visit sunflowersummer.org and download the app. You can register your family and search for events by category or location. On the website, you can see a full list of participating locations.

Sunflower Summer is available May 26 through August 13.